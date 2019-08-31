Aug 31, 2019, 7:35 PM
Journalist ID: 2377
News Code: 83459727
0 Persons

English version of Allama Amini biography unveiled in Ferdowsi University

English version of Allama Amini biography unveiled in Ferdowsi University

Mashad, Aug 31, IRNA – The First English version of the book 'Allama Amini Biography' unveiled in a ceremony in Ferdowsi University of Mashhad on Saturday.

Mohammad Reza Fakhr-Rouhani, author of the book said in the the ceremony that the book not only deals with biography of the eminent Shia scholar and author of the great encyclopedia 'Al-Ghadir' but also introduces Event of Ghadir-e Khom which referrers to Prophet Mohammad's (PBUH) appointment of Hazrat Ali (AS) as his successor shortly before his death.

"Since Allama Amini is an influential personality in Shia history, I decided to translate his biography into English," he said.

Fakhr-Rouhani, a faculty member of University of Qom, stressed the need for introducing the other Shia eminent personalities in English language.

8072**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
1 + 1 =