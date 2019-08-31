English version of Allama Amini biography unveiled in Ferdowsi University

Mohammad Reza Fakhr-Rouhani, author of the book said in the the ceremony that the book not only deals with biography of the eminent Shia scholar and author of the great encyclopedia 'Al-Ghadir' but also introduces Event of Ghadir-e Khom which referrers to Prophet Mohammad's (PBUH) appointment of Hazrat Ali (AS) as his successor shortly before his death.

"Since Allama Amini is an influential personality in Shia history, I decided to translate his biography into English," he said.

Fakhr-Rouhani, a faculty member of University of Qom, stressed the need for introducing the other Shia eminent personalities in English language.

