Iran’s Medical Sciences, Iraqi Al-Furat Al-Awsat Universities sign MoU on cooperation

The MoU was signed by Jalil Kouhpayeh, president of Iran University of Medical Sciences, and Mozafar Sadegh al-Zahiri, president of Al-Furat Al-Awsat University of Iraq.

Holding joint training and issuance of joint certificates, exchange of students in short and long term courses, exchange of faculty members, exchange of scientific, educational, research, planning and cooperation in order to hold joint workshops, seminars and conferences, the visit and engagement of academic members for scientific collaboration are among the objectives of this MoU.

Describing academic activities and capacities, visiting research centers, Ali Asghar Pediatric Hospital, Central Library and Faculty of Modern Technologies of Iran University of Medical Sciences are among the main topics of the meeting of the heads of scientific centers.

In a related development, Iraq's deputy cultural attaché noted on August 27 that 6,000 Iraqi students are studying at Iranian universities, and said 60 percent of these students study medical courses, and most Iraqi students tend to study these courses.

Mohammad Baqer Hakim told reporters on the sidelines of the 40th anniversary celebration of Shahre-kord University that Iraqi students study medical courses at eight prominent Iranian universities, with another 40 percent studying engineering in Tehran and Mashad.

He added that they are working on the sidelines of this celebration and meeting with the officials of Shahre-kord University to prepare the admission of Iraqi students to Shahre-kord University.

Hakim stated that about 200 Iraqi students are studying at Isfahan University and expressed hope that due to the proximity of these two provinces, the education of the Iraqi students in Shahre-kord will also be provided.

Iranian universities have a high scientific capacity that Iraqi students can make the most of, and transfer knowledge and experience well, the Iraqi official reiterated.

The 40th anniversary celebration of Shahre-kord University began on Tuesday attended by the Minister of Science, Research and Technology, Chairman of the Budget Commission of the Parliament, the Ambassadors of Afghanistan, Iraq and the former heads of the Shahre-kord University.

Currently, about 7,000 students are studying in 195 disciplines at 8 colleges.

