Iran's first digital content export hub unveiled

Amir Sarkandi, founder of Pars Digital Content Development Company said at the ceremony that content producers operate in the Iranian market and do not have access to regional markets that with using the hub their production will be provided in the international market.

He announced content, including animation, video and app, adding that content is provided in a variety of fields, including scientific, cultural, literary and religious, and is marketed internationally through overseas publishing platforms.

Noting that some content producers are not familiar with the export culture, Sarkandi went on to say that as an accelerator, we are helping content owners to market their product internationally.

The official made the remark that one of the issues that is very important in the export culture is to take back the product in case of customer's dissatisfaction and stated that the producers should then take back the product and return the cost to the customer.

The founder of Pars Digital Content Development Company noted the good reception of content producers and said that so far, we have received a lot of content and 50 contents have been accepted in the initial call.

Pointing out that selling raw material are forbidden, he said that selling raw material make the product available to international markets at a much cheaper price, which should be prevented.

