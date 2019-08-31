Iranians win seats at Int'l Kurash Association

IKA Congress was held in Chungju, South Korea, today to elect its head, members of board of directors and chiefs of various committees and Farman Haider from Kuwait became chief of the entity once again.

Reza Nasirinejad from Iran was elected as member of IKA board of directors and retained his position as chief of technical committee.

Meanwhile, Korosh Khosrowyar was elected as head of Statistics and Information Committee of IKA.

Kurash world competitions will begin in South Korea on Monday.

