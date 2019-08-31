Iran exports $121m of non-oil goods via Astara customs office

Speaking to IRNA, he said most of these goods were agricultural crops, minerals, chemicals, foodstuff, plastics, cement, gypsum, detergent, fabrics, handicrafts, carpets, textile, shoes, bags and moquette.

In the same period, some 49,000 tons of goods valued at dlrs. 105 million imported to the country via the customs office comprising wood works, oil products, cotton, slabs, copper, iron sheet, glass wool and synthetic fibers.

During March 21 to August 22, some 6,559 tons of goods valued at dlrs. 26.236 million were exported from the office mainly consist of foodstuffs, plastics and agricultural products.

Omidi said the number of commuters from this border point in the first five months of the year (Iranian calendar) was 747,700 people, indicating rise in number of departing people by 77 percent and entering people by 63 percent in compare to the corresponding period last year.

The border port city of Astara with 91,000 population located in northwest of Gilan province, bordering with the Republic of Azarbaijan.

