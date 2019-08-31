Aug 31, 2019, 5:45 PM
Zionists trying to wage war in region

Tehran, Aug 31, IRNA - The Permanent Secretariat of the International Conference on Supporting Palestinian Intifada in a statement slammed recent crimes by the Israeli regime on Beirut and Gaza.

Likud party led by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with various aims is after promoting fear in Occupied Territories to get grey votes and to promote Iranophobia for taking advantage of Trump's all-out support, the statement reads.

Zionists know very well that the regional developments will not benefit them so they want to distract public opinion by harassing Gaza and Lebanon, it added.

The Permanent Secretariat of the International Conference on Supporting Palestinian Intifada is aimed at preventing new conflicts in the region by condemning Zionists' dangerous aggressions and threats.

It also urged the Zionist regime to be aware of the fact that Resistance forces are ready to teach an unforgettable lesson to them if they repeat aggressive moves.

