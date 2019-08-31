Austria underlines developing cooperation with Iran in crisis management

Speaking on the sidelines of visiting Tehran Disaster Mitigation and Management Organization, Scholz expressed Vienna's readiness for maintaining cooperation with Tehran in sharing joint experiences in managing accidents and increasing Tehran's patience in accidents.

Referring to Austria's cooperation in Bam earthquake in Iran, he pointed to Austria's experiences in managing natural disasters, saying exchanging experiences between Tehran and Vienna is a step in developing relations that the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has stressed on.

In 2003, a 6.6-magnitude quake flattened the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people.

Iran's knowledge and experience in rescue field can be effective for Austria and the international community, Austrian envoy said, adding that Austria hails mutual cooperation with Iran in transferring experiences.

Holding rescue operation exercises, establishing cooperation with universities and scientific centers to create a common view in crisis management field, training experts and managers, taking advantage of International Search and Rescue Advisory Group (INSARAG) will be among topics about which both countries can have cooperation.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Scholz referred to the importance of using private sector in managing accidents, the Austrian private sector is active in this field.

Meanwhile, Head of Tehran Disaster Mitigation and Management Organization Reza Karami pointed to Iran's valuable experiences in recent natural disasters, saying we are facing various crises in Tehran the most important of which are flood and earthquake.

He noted the Tehran welcomes any mutual and multilateral cooperation in urban management field.

