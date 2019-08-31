Minister hails role of Iranian science-based companies in creating job opportunities

Speaking to reporters, Gholami said that such huge number of jobs created by science-based companies indicates a remarkable increase in the number of commercialized ideas in Iran.

The Ministry of Science, Research and Technology has taken steps to initiate wide relations with production and industrial centers in order to help solve the social problems of the country, the minister said.

Some 43 Science and Technology Parks have been established in different provinces which is regarded as a valuable task in removing the needs of the domestic industries while promoting exports to foreign countries, Gholami said.

Over 5,000 science-based companies are currently active in Science and Technology Parks nationwide which play significant role in creating jobs opportunities in the country, the minister said.

