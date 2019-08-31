Tension in Persian Gulf in no one’s favor: Pak ex-Admiral

In an interview with IRNA, President of Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI), Khan Hasham bin Saddique said Pakistan wants to see peace and stability in this vital region.

“I think as a naval officer sea is an entire heritage of mankind and especially the protection of sea lines and communications is a combined and collective responsibility of the entire world community,” he viewed.

The expert said the Persian Gulf is the important waterway in the world where the economic interests of not only the west but also Japan, China, South Korea, India and Pakistan are tied.

The IPRI President expressing his views said that conflict at sea serves nobody’s purpose. Former Vice Admiral went on to say that all efforts of Pakistan are to see no conflict takes place in the region and also the international shipping lanes are secured and used by the international community.

“I think an armed conflict between any states would not serve the purpose of peace and stability,” added Khan Hasham bin Saddique.

The analyst pointed out that Pakistan has always cooperated with international community to see that peace and stability remains not only in this region but at the global level.

“We would like to see all conflicts and disagreements resolved through peaceful purposes between any two states which are at odd with each other,” he observed.

He said the decision of French President Macron to invite Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on the sidelines of the G7 summit is a welcome sign and helped defusing the tensions.

“Being neighbor of Iran we would not want to see any conflict taking place in our region which does not augur well for the peace and stability of this region,” observed the former envoy.

The IPRI chief said the negotiated settlement of disputes is welcomed at any international level.

Expressing his views on the unjustified sanctions on Iran he said ‘sanctions in any form should not be welcomed and all issues should be resolved peacefully.’

