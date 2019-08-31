Envoy terms launching IRNA Chinese as vital step in boosting ties

Speaking to IRNA, Mohammad Kaeshavarzzadeh said the position of Iran and China in the international community has been promoted significantly over last few years in a way that China is the second biggest economy in the world and Iran is the most important and powerful country in the region.

Over the last decade, China has been Iran's first trade partner, but the volume of trade exchanges between the two countries is not as expected.

Thanks to 1.4 billion population of China and its capacity in various fields, presenting true image of Iran to Chinese people will have great impact on increasing interactions between two countries.

On the occasion of the 'Government Week' in Iran which coincided with days close to the 70th establishment anniversary of the Republic of China, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) officially launched its Chinese page.

The inauguration ceremony was held in the attendance of Managing Director of Iran's mainstream news agency Zia Hashemi, China's Ambassador to Tehran Chang Hua and officials from Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

IRNA publishes its news in Persian, English, Russian, Turkish, French, Urdu, German and Spanish and its Chinese page will be its ninth outlet in foreign languages.

