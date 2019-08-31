Sharif University wins 1st place at US aeronautics contest

This is the third consecutive year that students of Sharif University place among the top teams of Graduate Team Aircraft Design Competition organized by the AIAA.

This year, ShadX team from the Aerospace Engineering Department of Sharif University came first in the ranking. The team stood first at three competitions.

ShadX grabbed the title for designing of Spericho (a Kermani dialect Persian word meaning "the swallow").

The theme of the competition was designing a four passenger VTOL (vertical take-off and landing) aircraft taxi, which is one the challenges in this field and is limited to Boeing and Airbus companies.

ShadX design is an eight-engine aircraft four of which are capable of changing direction to vertical take-off and landing.

Spericho is designed to carry one pilot and three passengers in the first five years of its operation, which is a suitable time for training and learning. Then the aircraft will be changed into a four way power passenger seat without having a human pilot.

Earlier, Faras team of Sharif University had placed first in the competition for designing engines in June. Since the team was unable to travel to the US, they presented their design through video-conferencing.

