Iran attends International Tourism Industry Expo

Over 3,000 companies from 60 countries participated in the event and 500,000 people are predicted to visit the exhibition.

Guangdong province with about 110 million population and $950b foreign trade balance is the richest province in China.

In the wake of lifting one-way visa for Chinese nationals which started on July 16, the Chinese will be able to travel to Iran for 21 days stay with no visa.

Iran has entered China tourist destination list since 2011.

According to the public relations office of the presidential office, the Iranian cabinet passed the law on June 23, at the suggestion of the Ministry of Foreign Affair and the Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization.

