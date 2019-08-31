Iran urges EU states to seriously act on JCPOA commitments

He made the remarks in a meeting with Slovakian deputy Foreign Minister Lukáš Parízek.

Molaie elaborated on Iran's positions regarding current situation in the region at the end of his term in Bratislava, Slovakia.

During the meeting, Molaie discussed the latest developments in Tehran- Bratislava bilateral cooperation.

He stressed the need for taking more responsive measures by EU member states for implementing commitment under the nuclear deal.

Meanwhile, Parízek expressed pleasure with the positive initiatives, achievements and developments in Iran-Slovakia political, economic and cultural relations in post-JCPOA era.

He emphasized the role of diplomacy for settlement of disputes in the international community.

