Army Cmdr says any "impudence" of enemy will be thwarted strongly

In the past decades, by invading the region, the enemies intended to enter Iran but were disappointed by the military power of the country, said Brigadier-General Kiumars Heydari in Semnan on Friday.

Their cultural inroad and unfair economic pressures show their enmity against the Islamic Republic, but, their grudge and hatred will be totally in vain.

He said that the sea piracy and stopping the Iranian oil tanker from the high seas proved their fear of Iran's strength. If any Iranian ships are stopped anywhere in the world, Iranian military forces will retaliate and will not leave the hostile act unanswered.

Iran does not fear to stand against the impudence of the World Arrogance, he added.

