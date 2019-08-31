US imposes fresh sanctions on Adrian Darya oil tanker

The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of US Department of Treasury said in a statement: "The Adrian Darya 1 is being identified as blocked property pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13224. Anyone providing support to the Adrian Darya 1 risks being sanctioned."

Grace 1, a supertanker carrying Iranian oil, was seized earlier this month by UK Royal Marines off the coast of the UK Mediterranean territory of Gibraltar on suspicion of violating sanctions against Syria.

The Gibraltar court decided to release the crew of the ship, but the US was trying to block the release of Grace 1.

The US was struggling to block the release of the tanker, but in defiance of its attempts, Gibraltar court issued a ruling to release the ship.

The name of Grace-1 tanker carrying the Iranian oil is now changed to Adrian Darya. The tanker was released on August 18.

Earlier, spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Abbas Mousavi said the UK action on July 4 to seize a tanker carrying Iranian oil in Gibraltar was an illegal action.

The spokesman further described the US demand for continuation of seizure of Adrian Darya as illegal.

Iran has warned the United States against consequences of its unlawful actions against the Iranian national sovereignty.

