Export of oil & banking ties are Iran's basic demand from JCPOA partners

Araghchi said after US changed its policy about commitments to the JCPOA last year and reached the policy of maximum pressure, Tehran also adopted relative policy to thwart the US attempt to zero Iran oil sale and the US "maximum pressure".

Totally, Iran's foreign policy was has been active over the last year since Tehran has taken resistance policy against maximum pressure, Iranian diplomat noted.

Elaborating on Iran's resistance, Araghchi said that Iran needs to work hard to deprive the US of creating international consensus against Iran like what they have done in nuclear program and was defeated by JCPOA in 2015.

Despite the fact that JCPOA excluded Iran from the United Nations Security Council, Americans have attempted for several times to take Iran's case to the UNSC, he added.

Araghchi made it clear that the US has tried time and again to take Iran's case to UNSC on the pretext of missile program, Yemen and internal affairs.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iranian diplomat cited the Warsaw meeting as an example of attempt to create global consensus outside the United Nations.

He said that Iran tried not to let US define Iran as a security case in the world adding that in fact the US itself has become isolated in its policies against Iran and the JCPOA.

Meanwhile, US re-imposed sanctions against Iran and forced all countries, banks and companies to implement sanctions seriously.

He went on to say that France initiative to convince Trump means that maximum pressure could not reach its goal and create rift.

Based on its rights in the context of the JCPOA, Iran on May 8 reduced parts of its JCPOA commitments; he said adding that Iran's demands should be met, so that Tehran would not take the third step of reducing commitments to the JCPOA.

Commenting on recent talks in Europe, Araghchi said Iran's requests are clear if Europe and other parties want Iran to return to full implementation of the JCPOA they should fulfill Iran's demand with regard to selling oil and restoring banking ties.

Tehran proposed to Europe to buy Iran's oil by receiving permission from US. Otherwise, they should give Letters of Credit or exports credits equal to the amount of oil we have to sell, he said.

Elaborating on Iran's support to Nigerian religious leader Sheikh Ibraheem El Zakzaki, Araghchi said Iran backs all freedom-seeking movements by Muslims without intervention in internal affairs of other countries.

From Palestine to Kashmir, Afghanistan, Syria, Lebanon, Libya and Myanmar and totally wherever Muslims face problems, Iran will support them, he added.

He noted that Tehran has had contacts with Nigerian government and tried to form a logical interaction between Nigerian government and the Nigerian Shia Muslims.

Iran had also paved the way for accepting Sheikh Ibraheem El Zakzaki in some Muslim countries, Araghchi said.

The Muslim and Shia groups are not Iran's agents, he said, adding that they have independent identity and Iran will support them whenever it is necessary.

