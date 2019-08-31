Aug 31, 2019, 8:26 AM
Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on August 31

Tehran, Aug 31, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in the Iranian capital on Saturday:

** IRAN NEWS

- Trump urged to drop economic terrorism before talks

- Yemen revolution the result of Al Saud's blasphemy

- Downing of US drone warded off specter of war

** IRAN daily

- Zarif: Iran open to find ways forward on JCPOA

- Four airport projects inaugurated at IKAC

- Army: Iran not seeking war but never appeases anyone

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONLA

- ‘Specter of war on Iran shattered’

- Turkey sending armored vehicles to Syria border

- Volleyballers overpower Bulgaria at FIVB U-19 World Championship

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Dictatorship stick on democracy

- Screenwriters select Iran’s top scripts of the year 

- Iran basketball capable of beating Puerto Rico

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Central Bank of Iran reports 25 percent growth in liquidity

- Iranian bank to open a branch in Mumbai

- Iran-EEU trade deal to take effect Oct 27

