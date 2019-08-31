Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on August 31

** IRAN NEWS
- Trump urged to drop economic terrorism before talks
- Yemen revolution the result of Al Saud's blasphemy
- Downing of US drone warded off specter of war
** IRAN daily
- Zarif: Iran open to find ways forward on JCPOA
- Four airport projects inaugurated at IKAC
- Army: Iran not seeking war but never appeases anyone
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONLA
- ‘Specter of war on Iran shattered’
- Turkey sending armored vehicles to Syria border
- Volleyballers overpower Bulgaria at FIVB U-19 World Championship
** TEHRAN TIMES
- Dictatorship stick on democracy
- Screenwriters select Iran’s top scripts of the year
- Iran basketball capable of beating Puerto Rico
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- Central Bank of Iran reports 25 percent growth in liquidity
- Iranian bank to open a branch in Mumbai
- Iran-EEU trade deal to take effect Oct 27
9376**1416
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Your Comment