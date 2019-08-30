Aug 30, 2019, 11:40 PM
Journalist ID: 2377
News Code 83458425
0 Persons

Iran, Indonesia hold joint consular meeting

Iran, Indonesia hold joint consular meeting

Tehran, Aug 30, IRNA – Fifth Iran-Indonesia joint consular meeting attended by delegations from both countries' foreign ministries was held in Indonesia.

The meeting discussed joint consular issues, including visa affairs, students affairs, judicial issues as well as problems of both sides' prisoners and refugees.

Welcoming approval of two judicial assistance bills on criminal affairs and extradition of offenders, they hoped that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on fighting drug trafficking would be signed by the two countries soon.

During the meeting, the Iranian side called for transfer of the country's convicts and improve conditions for its prisoners' in the country.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
6 + 0 =