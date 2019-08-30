Iran, Indonesia hold joint consular meeting

The meeting discussed joint consular issues, including visa affairs, students affairs, judicial issues as well as problems of both sides' prisoners and refugees.

Welcoming approval of two judicial assistance bills on criminal affairs and extradition of offenders, they hoped that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on fighting drug trafficking would be signed by the two countries soon.

During the meeting, the Iranian side called for transfer of the country's convicts and improve conditions for its prisoners' in the country.

