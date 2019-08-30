EU prioritizes diplomatic dialogue with Iran: Belgian FM

"We are very concerned about issues of maritime security and freedom of navigation. We will continue to look at how to guarantee freedom of navigation in the region, but also continue to work with Iran for the correct implementation of the nuclear deal", the minister told reporters on the sidelines of the informal meeting of EU foreign ministers, known as Gymnich, in Helsinki, Sputnik news agency reported.

While answering the question about the possibility of establishing the EU observation mission in the region, Reynders noted, "Diplomatic discussion with Iran is currently the most important element."

Helsinki meeting brought together certain European states' foreign ministers to discuss ways of maintaining JCPOA.

The Iran nuclear deal has been jeopardized by US President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from it last May. The United States also re-imposed sanctions on Iran, which then retaliated by scrapping some of its commitments under the agreement that envisages preserving the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program.

