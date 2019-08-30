Zarif says US seeking to break int’l system

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Chinese news agency ‘Xinhua’, Zarif said US has turned out to be a serious threat for the international system and for other countries by its unilateralism.

Elaborating on US unilateralism threat for Iran nuclear deal otherwise known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and for China-US ties, Zarif said the incumbent US administration is following specific strategy which can be dangerous for other countries and also for the Americans.

Referring to the pessimistic view that the US is promoting in the world and its negative impact on Belt and Road Initiative, Zarif said the US false approaches contradict negotiations.

Iran has always supported Belt and Road Initiative and considers it as important for achieving more economic and social success, Iranian top diplomat reiterated.

He termed Iran as a key passage in Belt and Road Initiative, saying Iran has been a part of the Silk Road in history.

Iran and China are traditional partners and consider the Silk Road as path for regional and multilateral success, he noted.

Iran will be able to use North-South and East-West corridors to promote Silk Road program, Zarif emphasized.

Commenting on unrests in Hong Kong, Zarif said Iran calls for holding talks to reach mutual understanding.

Iran believes that intervention cannot solve problems, he said slamming US intervention in China-Hong Kong internal affairs.

