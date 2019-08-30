Envoy says IAEA new report verifies Iran commitment to JCPOA

Referring to IAEA’s 16th report on verification of Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Gharibabadi described it as indicating Iran’s good-will for preserving multilateralism in international relations and as verifying its compliance.

Like 15 previous reports, IAEA once again reiterated that since the beginning of the JCPOA implementation, it has continued monitoring Iran’s compliance with its nuclear-related commitments, he added.

The IAEA new report has also explicitly referred to Supreme National Security Council’s order s regard stopping some of Iran’s measures under the JCPOA and in the framework of articles 26 and 36, he noted.

Iranian envoy went on to say that based on the 16th report, Iran’s uranium stockpile has been announced 6.241 kg until August 19, including 1.25 kg 4.5% uranium.

Based on the JCPOA, Iran is permitted to have 8.202 kg enriched uranium.

Iran is serious and determined in taking its mentioned strides and as always announced, full implementation of all commitments by all sides is regarded as a basis for continuation of the JCPOA, Gharibabadi said.

If one wants to preserve Iran nuclear deal, the remaining parties should guarantee Iran’s benefits of JCPOA interests by adopting urgent and suitable acts, he reiterated.

