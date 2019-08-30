Russian official terms Zarif initiatives in France as constructive

Speaking to IRNA, Krasheninnikova said Iran is trying to change the current conditions as regard Iran deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan oF Action (JCPOA) which is the result of Europeans’ ignorance.

She added that after the US withdrawal from the JCPOA, European parties were expected to take some measure to confront the negative impacts of Washington’s choice.

Elsewhere in her remarks, Krasheninnikova welcomed good interactions between Iran and France to improve JCPOA conditions.

The fact that French President Emmanuel Macron invited Iranian foreign minister at the same time with G7 Summit indicates France interest in solving JCPOA issues and lifting parts of sanctions against Iran, she noted.

For much of her interview, she said the Europeans are now eager to maintain cooperation and negotiations with Iran.

Regardless of US negative positions, Iran and Europe will move toward establishing cooperation.

Elaborating on Iran-Russia relations, Krasheninnikova said various positive results have been obtained and cooperation, especially in economic field is in high level.

Iran and Russia will continue strategic and long-term cooperation, she reiterated.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Thursday that Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Zarif will pay a visit to Moscow next Monday.

Abbas Mousavi wrote on a Twitter message that Zarif will head a high-ranking delegation to Moscow to meet with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov to discuss the latest developments about implementation of the JCPOA and de-escalation in the Middle East.

