Fifth Int'l Caspian Tourism Forum held

According to the Iranian Embassy in Kazakhstan, Deputy Minister of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism of Iran Vali Teymouri participated in the two-day meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday.

At the meeting, Iran's proposal for signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to facilitate group travel was hailed by the members and it was planned to include Iran in the list of countries receiving e-visas after examinations.

Given Iran's potentials in the field, Teymouri urged other participants to create a new space for tourism in the Caspian region through outlining multilateral and bilateral approaches between these countries and the Islamic Republic of Iran to help promote regional tourism industry.

