Fifth Int'l Caspian Tourism Forum held

Tehran, Aug 30, IRNA - The first session of the Caspian Sea Tourism Development Strategies Review hosting representatives from the Caspian Sea littoral states was held at the Peace House Forum in Aktau, Kazakhstan.

According to the Iranian Embassy in Kazakhstan, Deputy Minister of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism of Iran Vali Teymouri participated in the two-day meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday.

At the meeting, Iran's proposal for signing a Memorandum of Understanding  (MoU) to facilitate group travel was hailed by the members and it was planned to include Iran in the list of countries receiving e-visas after examinations.

Given Iran's potentials in the field, Teymouri urged other participants to create a new space for tourism in the Caspian region through outlining multilateral and bilateral approaches between these countries and the Islamic Republic of Iran to help promote regional tourism industry.

