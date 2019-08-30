Turkmenistan seeking to open new routes for transit of goods to Iran

Speaking to IRNA on Friday, Mohammad Ali Amir Fakhrian went on to say that Turkmenistan in Sarakhs border has imposed restrictions on the number of trucks passing by and the amount of goods it receives for various reasons, including political disputes with Tajikistan.

Turkmenistan is seeking to create new routes or corridors for transit of goods including through the Caspian Sea which current problems in the exchange of goods between Iran and Turkmenistan will be reviewed in a meeting that is to be held in Tehran between the two countries’ officials next month, the official noted.

He added that Afghanistan and Turkmenistan are among the first and second trade partners of Khorasan Razavi, which in the first four months of this current Iranian year (starting in March 21) 134,000 tons of goods worth $ 42 million exported from the province to Turkmenistan registering 52% growth compared to the corresponding period last year.

The head of foreign trade department of Khorasan Razavi Organization of Industry, Mine and Trade said that last year the total export of goods from this province to Turkmenistan amounted to 368,000 tons valued at $ 227 million registering a 10 percent increase compared to 2017.

Fakhrian cited total exports of goods from Iran to Turkmenistan last year at 735,000 tons worth $ 400 million.

He reiterated that Khorasan Razavi's share from total exports to Turkmenistan has been growing since 2013 so that the province's share rose from 34% in 2013 to 58% in 2018.

He also said that products imported from Turkmenistan to Khorasan Razavi include cotton, cotton yarn, polyethylene, commercial artifacts, wood components, one-layer yarn bags and shipping containers.

