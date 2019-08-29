Aug 30, 2019, 12:15 AM
Iran, Armenia to improve cooperation on technology

Moscow, Aug 29, IRNA – Iran's ambassador to Yerevan and Armenian Minister of High-Tech Industry Hakob Arshakyan stressed the need for mutual cooperation in the field of information technology.

During the meeting, Seyyed Kazem Sajjadi explored ways for promoting collaboration with the Armenian minister.

Arshakyan welcomed mutual cooperation, hoping that Iranian minister of communications and information technology would attend the Congress and Exhibition of Information Technology in the country.

The two officials also agreed that the two countries will send experts to explore avenues for promoting cooperation in the field of information technology.

Armenia is a country in the South Caucasus region of Eurasia which gained independence following the Soviet Union's collapse in 1991.

