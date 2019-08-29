Iran, Tajikistan discuss issues of mutual interests

According to Iran's embassy in Dushanbe, the meeting between the two sides was held at Tajikistan's Foreign Ministry.

In the meeting the two sides underlined expansion of bilateral relations and cooperation in all fields.

Tajik minister called Iran as an important country in the region and the world adding that the two countries enjoy plenty of commonalities which should be explored to help broaden ties and cooperation between the two sides.

Referring to the visit of President Rouhani to Tajikistan, he then called the meeting between the two presidents very good and constructive followed by positive consequences.

Since both sides' officials are determined to broaden mutual cooperation, Iran is ready to broaden all out cooperation with Tajikistan, said the Iranian ambassador.

President Hassan Rouhani attended the 5th Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) summit in Dushanbe on June 15, 2019 and explained Iran's views and stands on regional developments in his meeting with his Tajik counterpart President Emomali Rahmon.

