Iran crushes Bulgaria to advance in FIVB Volleyball Boys' U19 World Championship

The Iranian under-19 national volleyball squad defeated Bulgaria three nil (25-22, 25-22, 25-15) on Thursday.

Bardia Saadat was Iran’s best player with 26 points.

Iran lost to Russia, failing to reach the semifinals.

The Iranian boys will compete against the winner of Japan-Belarus on Friday to get the fifth position.

The 2019 edition of the FIVB Volleyball Boys' U19 World Championship features 20 teams playing from August 21 to 30. The pool stage of the competition took place over the first five days of the tournament, and is followed by four days of knockout and classification matches.

