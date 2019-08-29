Iran working on varieties of research satellites

“The Ministry of the Defense is carrying out its research activities about launching satellites and missiles based on a well-defined plan,” said the minister, stressing that such measures are “completely natural”.

“Some people see some points every now and then which might raise questions for them which is completely natural.

“We are working on four or five research satellites that they will be completed successfully at a proper time,” he added.

The Iranian minister reiterated that Tehran’s work on research satellites is “transparent”, mentioning that his ministry will announce the “good news” whenever there is one.

One of those projects is the telecommunication satellite “Nahid 1” that is supposed to be positioned at a 250 km distance from the earth.

Earlier, Telecommunication and Information Technology Minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi announced earlier that Nahid 1 is ready to be delivered to the Ministry of Defense.

Nahid 1 will stay in the orbit two and a half months. Besides its telecommunication mission, it is supposed to work on opening and closing mobile solar panels in the earth’s orbit, according to the minister.

