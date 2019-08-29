Zarif meets with Mahathir Mohhamad

According to the public relations department of the Foreign Ministry, Mohammad-Javad Zarif said in the meeting that he had a good friendly meeting with Mahathir Mohhamad where they discussed issues of the Muslim World, sanctions, illegal measures against Iran and those of mutual interest such as the supreme committee for mutual relations.

It was agreed that the committee to be formed at the level of foreign ministers before Zarif's return to Tehran.

The committee is to discuss political, economic, international, security issues.

Zarif arrived in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday. During in his stay in Malaysia, Zarif met with Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohhammad and Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah.

Earlier, Iranian foreign minister visited Chinese and Japanese counterparts.

In his meeting with Japanese counterpart Tarō Kōno, the two politicians discussed bilateral ties as well as regional and international developments, including the situation in the Persian Gulf and the Middle East, the most recent developments and diplomatic moves with regard to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and other issues of mutual interest.

Before visiting Japan, Zarif had visited China and met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to discuss bilateral relations and the most important regional and international relations.

During his stay in Japan, Zarif delivered speech to a conference held at Japan Institute of International Affairs (JIIA) and answered to the questions posed by Japanese professors, researchers, businessmen and journalists on Iran foreign policy, future of the nuclear deal and the current tension in the region.

9417**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish