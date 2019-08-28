Iran achieves quantity, quality strength in region

Addressing closing ceremony of Conference on foreign security and intelligence organization in second step of Revolution, he added that the US policy on Iran is based on maximum pressure, seeking to push it towards collapse or talks under conditions set by Donald Trump.

"Our policy against the pressures is resistance and maximum mobilization as Iran's Supreme Leader (Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei) said," he reiterated.

The US entered a game after it walked away from the JCPOA that did not yield desirable results for them, but the US has attained quality and quantity strength in the region and resistance groups have grown stronger, he said.

The US failed to achieve its objectives through withdrawal from the deal, Araghchi said, noting that when the US decided to bring Iran's oil sales down to zero, Iran changed its policy and started to scale down commitments under the deal.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish