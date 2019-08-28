Official says Iran not to hold talks with US

He added in televised speech that a financial mechanism should be devised for meeting Iran's demands by the EU under the JCPOA.

As to the sales of oil, Iran's words are clear, as Tehran has announced to the Europeans that either buy oil or if you cannot, provide the Islamic Republic with credit as much as oil sales.

The fact that Iran's demand on oil sales is met lies with the EU which should devise formulas for that, he said.

Slamming the US propaganda after talks with G7, he said that no country will sit down for talks under maximum pressure.

The US should lift sanctions and return to JCPOA to be able to continue talks within framework of 5+1, Araghchi said, noting that no meeting and talks will take place unless all the sanctions are removed.

Iran will never allow the Americans to ruin talks between Iran and EU, he said.

