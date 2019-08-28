US sanctions 10 entities for alleged links with Iran's missile program

Alleging aid to the Iranian missile program and other military efforts, the US Treasury Department slapped new sanctions Wednesday on ten real and legal entities with ties to Tehran.

The Treasury Department said it worked with the FBI on the probe, finding that a group of businesses and Iranian nationals had used a front company based in Hong Kong to get around US sanctions and buy $10 million in US military equipment for Iranian entities accused of aiding the country’s weapons program.

The Treasury Department says the other network helped buy large amounts of aluminum alloy products for Iranian companies that are under US sanctions.

Treasury Under Secretary Sigal Mandelker said in a statement Wednesday that as the Iranian regime attempts to use complex schemes to hide its efforts to bolster its WMD program, the US government will continue to thwart them at every turn.

"We urge governments worldwide to recognize the extraordinary lengths to which the regime in Tehran will go to conceal its behavior, and to ensure that their companies and financial institutions are not facilitating Iran’s proliferation activities," he claimed, the court house news services said.

The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) also mentioned other five individual and companies at a time when the US is claiming is ready for holding talks with Iran.

