Iran, Armenia seeking further dialogues between Islam, Christianity

Moscow, Aug 28, IRNA – Iran's Ambassador to Armenia and Religious Leader of World Armenians Jasliq Gargin on Wednesday stressed the need for further exchange of views between Islam and Christianity.

During the meeting, Iran's envoy Seyyed Kazem Sajjadi and Gargin highlighted the role of mosque and church in bringing the two Iranian and Armenian nations together and helping them develop a good understanding about the two faiths.

They also called for further cooperation in the field of religions, especially discussion between Islam and Christianity.

Armenia is a country in the South Caucasus region of Eurasia which gained independence following the Soviet Union's collapse in 1991.

