FM Zarif hails diverse areas of Iran-Malaysia cooperation

Tehran, Aug 28, IRNA – Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Wednesday that Iran and Malaysia as the two advanced countries in the Islamic world boast of numerous areas of cooperation.

Upon arrival in Kuala Lumpur late on Wednesday, he hailed excellent ties between the two countries, saying that it was necessary to hold talks on bilateral relations and regional and global collaboration with the Malaysian friends.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad is expected to visit Tehran in the near future to discuss a range of issues, particularly developments unfolding in the Islamic world, he said.

Zarif also said that he will pursue the problems facing the Iranian students and expatriates during the visit.

Zarif arrived in Malaysia late on Wednesday at the last leg of his East Asia tour which first took him to China and Japan.

He is slated to talk with Mahathir Mohamad and Foreign Minister  Saifuddin Abdullah during his trip to the country.

