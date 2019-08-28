Iran MP criticizes Australia for joining US-led coalition

Speaking in an interview with Australian media ABC News, Dehqani Firouzabadi added that Australia has taken a big risk in dispatching its military forces to the Gulf.

He underlined that Australia will not suffer financial damage as a result of the measure, but its dignity will be undermined.

It was surprising to hear that the country joined the coalition since Washington is always making mistakes such as pulling out of the nuclear deal aka JCPOA which was a multilateral agreement, he said.

He said that the Australian act was not necessary because Iran has been ensuring the security of the oil tankers in the region.

It is still unknown that what country is behind attacking to the tankers which take advantages of the tension, he said.

The country might be either the US or the Zionist regime and it could be countries such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE or terrorist organizations which are supported by those powers, he said.

Referring that the US milks the Arab countries of the region through Iranophobia, he added that Americans also milk Australians using the same strategy.

