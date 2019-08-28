Lavrov says Russia aware of Macron’s initiative about JCPOA

Lavrov made the remarks at a joint press conference with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar at the Russian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday and in response to a question asked by Russian reporters about Moscow's knowledge of France's actions on the JCPOA on the sideline of the Group of Seven summit.

He noted that Putin has backed Macron's proposal to revive the JCPOA and all agreements within the framework of this international agreement, adding that he does not want to go into detail about it, but know that recent initiatives will yield result only if include the interests of all parties and all parties support it.

In another part of his remarks, Lavrov pointed to the importance of the North-South international transport corridor, noting that it would be created by Iran, Russia and India.

It is worth to mention that after the US withdrawal from the JCPOA and its actions against international cooperation with Tehran and the European Union's failure in fulfilling its commitments within the framework of the nuclear deal, Iran has taken three steps in this regard.

Iran's first step was to increase Iran's production of enriched uranium, which exceeded the predicted 300kg limit in the JCPOA.

Iran then implemented its second step, which the uranium enrichment level exceeds 3.67% and the third is expected to be implemented soon.

The third step in reducing Iran's JCPOA-related obligations is to be taken in ten days, and the ball is now in the court of the remaining parties to prevent the third step with the implementation of INSTEX and similar mechanisms or continue to witness Tehran's gradual withdrawal from the JCPOA.

Iran's deadline for a third step in reducing obligations is expiring, and the parties have until September 6 to meet their obligations under the procedure set by the Islamic Republic.

In this regard, on Tuesday Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who was in Beijing for talks with Chinese officials, in an interview with the Swiss newspaper Tages Ansiger, in response to a question about whether Iran would take third step noted that if Tehran can reach a common understanding with Europe and the Europeans start implementing it, Iran will not take the step.

There are various speculations as to what Tehran will do in its third step. We don't know yet, Zarif said of what would be the third step. One view is that our third step, like the previous two, is to be reversible. Another view is that we have given Europeans 120 days to fulfill obligation so far, but now we are at a time of taking decisive steps.

