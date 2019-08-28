Iran shines at World Skills Kazan 2019

Iranian squad received 1 silver, 2 bronze medals and two 2 diploma of honor, Pak said.

Iran's Parsa Yusefi in managing network systems field with 730 points received a silver medal.

Mahyar Jabbari in software strategies field with 742 points and Reza Abatizade in jewelry making field with 716 points snatched bronze medals, he noted.

Meanwhile, Hossein Maktubian in web designing and Morteza Omidi were granted diploma of honor.

"Every two years World Skills hosts the world skills competition which attracts more than 1,300 Competitors from more than 60 countries. At this event, young people from all corners of the globe gather together to win a prestigious medal in their chosen skill," according to the official website of the event.

"There are competitions in 56 skills across a wide range of industries — from joinery to floristry; hairdressing to electronics; and auto-body repair to bakery. The Competitors represent the best of their peers and are selected from skills competitions that are held in World Skills Member countries and regions."

"One of the legacies of World Skills Competitions is the increased visibility of skilled professional education, as one of the tools of social and economic transformation."

