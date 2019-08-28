Army commander says armed forces ready to give crushing response to any threats

The commander underlined that Iran's secret defense facilities and capabilities could scare enemies to death if necessary.

He added that today Iran's defense equipment in ground, sea as well as aerospace is unknown due to the security reason that will be unveiled to disappoint the enemies in due time.

The enemy who is proud of downing a passenger plane, sanctioning medicine and pulling out of internationally recognized agreements should be responded with power, he said.

That is why Iran's enemies do their best to stop the country from pace of developments and success, said the commander.

