Speaking to IRNA, Aqsa Nakhshipour said fortunately no IRGC force was hurt in this conflict.

He added that large amount of weapons and ammunition has been confiscated.

Qaleh Rash is a village in Baryaji Rural District, in the central district of Sardasht, West Azarbaijan Province.

