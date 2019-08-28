Iran, Japan call for environmental cooperation

Lahijanzadeh expressed readiness to establish cooperation with Japanese government in exchanging environmental knowledge, modern technologies and setting up training courses.

Meanwhile, the Japanese official reminded friendly and historic ties between two countries and highlighted the two sides capacities both in environment and sea.

He also presented a report on preserving natural and water systems and also practice of renewing and restoring degraded, damaged, or destroyed ecosystems and habitats in the environment by active human intervention and action.

Japan is ready to implement research projects in Iran especially in water zones and high-depth sea, he noted.

