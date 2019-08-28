South Korea seeks closer cinematic cooperation with Iran

“The first co-production of South Korea dated back to 1957 during which they signed a joint project with Hong Kong. It was about the love story of a Chinese singer and a Korean writer,” said Su Dong, a representative of South Korea’s children film festival on Wednesday.

She addressed the fifth session of International Co-Production Panels of the International Film Festival for Children and Youth (IFFCY) in Isfahan, the venue for the festival that took place from August 19 to 26.

“Korean film market is open to any kind of co-production with Iran, including remaking old Iranian films. Korean private sector is very active in co-production, and when a subject is proposed for filmmaking, the investors are informed so that any party who is interested may take the project,” according to the Korean cinematic official.

The Korean representative said, “I think, in Iran, taking into account the rich culture and history, people’s preferences of films are much different, and comedy and industrial films are more popular. I hear that series such as Jumong and Dae Jang Geum are very popular in Iran.”

At the time, co-production with other countries was a priority in Korean cinema, she said.

Dong noted; however, that in late 1990s, Korean film companies were founded, and the process of making good Korean films got a momentum, and after a while, foreign companies demanded co-production with the Korean cinema.

Dong emphasized that “In 2000s, Korean films received awards from some international festivals, and multiplexes formed in the US and China. Currently, Korea co-produces with the US and other countries. For example, a film titled Seven Swords was filmed in cooperation with Korean stars, funded jointly by Korea, China and Hong Kong. The co-production was both economically and cinematic.”

“We are trying to introduce the Korean film festivals for children, as the cinema is much flexible to be used as a ground for co-production with Iran. Iranian animations and films produced for children are more popular in Korea, and in other fields too, Iranian films have attracted some audiences. For example, Asghar Farhadi’s film Everybody Knows has been recently screened in South Korea,” Dong stressed.

