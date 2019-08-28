Gov't spox says Iran never walks out of diplomacy

“Taking into account Donald Trump’s personal traits, we don’t trust him; however, Iran will never quit diplomacy under any circumstances but are determined to pursue it in equal situation,” said Iranian government’s Spokesman Ali Rabiei on Wednesday.

His remarks come after French President Emmanuel Macron said he was preparing the situation for a possible meeting between the US president and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

Iran has never trusted the US administration’s intentions, especially after Trump pulled Washington out of the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held talks with French president and the country’s Foreign Minister Jean Yves Le Drian to discuss in detail Paris proposals for a possible exit out of the current situation.

“We have said from the beginning that the US itself created such situation and it should return to the previous status so that we can decide, although that it may make other decisions, should it return as well,” Rabiei added.

Washington imposed sanctions on Iran in two phases (August and November 2018) after its withdrawal from the pact in May last year.

