Iran, Russia sign MoU on academic cooperation

Iranian faculty member and managing director of Sharif University for public relations visited Russian university and held talks with its officials.

During the meeting both sides elaborated on their potentials and discussed ways to develop cooperation.

D. Mendeleev University of Chemical Technology of Russia is a public university based in Moscow, Russia.

It is the largest higher educational institution and research center of chemistry and chemical engineering in Russia, and one of the largest in the world.

Sharif University of Technology (SUT) is the highest ranked technological university in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

SUT has expanded its services and today it comprises 13 different departments in science and engineering.

SUT is a member of the International Association of Universities (IAU), the International Center for Theoretical Physics (ICTP), Asian University Presidents Forum (AUPF), Federation of the Universities of the Islamic World (FUIW), and the Third World Academy of Sciences (TWAS).

