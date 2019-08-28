Japan PM plans to meet with Iran president late September

Abe agreed with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif during a meeting in Yokohama to arrange the summit on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly session, the Japanese ministry said.

Japan seeks to play a role in easing tensions in the Middle East between Iran and the United States.

Abe told the Iranian foreign minister that "Japan will persistently continue with diplomatic efforts to deal with rising tensions in the Middle East and stabilize the current situation."

He asked Iran to continue to stay in the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers although the United States has unilaterally withdrawn from the accord.

The Iranian foreign minister, for his part, said that Iran “is not hoping tensions rise further”.

Tehran supports the role and diplomatic efforts of the Japanese government to help the de-escalation of tensions in the region.

Zarif arrived in Tokyo on Tuesday evening as the second leg of his East Asian tour after visiting China.

His tour of East Asia will take him to Malaysia on Wednesday.

