Cmdr says US will bow to Iran's power, resistance

Speaking at a local ceremony in Tehran on Wednesday, Major General Mohammad Baqeri said the US has committed many crimes against humanity.

General Baqeri made the remarks in a comment to the downing of the US drone in the region more than two months ago.

At the early hours of June 20, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) air force shot down an American spy drone, identified as RQ-4 Global Hawk, that according to the Iranian officials had violated Iran's airspace in the Kuh Mobarak (Mobarak Mountain) region located at Hormuzgan province, south of the country.

Referring to achievements gained after the 1979 Islamic Revolution, Baqeri said it made Iran reach the peaks of science.

Talking of developments in Yemen, the top military official said the Yemenis, who did not have even a gun someday, today are capable of making missiles to defend their country, and this has resulted from the Islamic Revolution.

Iran, today, is moving towards its aspirations and will not let any war be mounted against the country, Baqeri stressed.

