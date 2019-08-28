President Rouhani advocates fair talks with outside world

Economy, science, technology, and art are not things that can be confined in the political borders of a country, President Rouhani said.

Rouhani added that Iran has interactions and cooperation with all the countries except those hostile to Iran.

There is no contrast between relying on domestic powers and having contacts with foreigners, he said.

Referring to Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Zarif's visit to different counties, he said that Zarif visited France twice in a week, which means that the government is trying hard to solve the problems of the country and the people.

Rouhani added that in the foreign policy, Iran needs to use the capacities of the friendly countries to reduce problems.

