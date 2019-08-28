Aug 28, 2019, 2:01 PM
Vaezi: Meeting with US officials will solve no problem

Tehran, Aug 28, IRNA - Iranian president’s chief of staff Mahmoud Vaezi said on Wednesday that meeting with the US officials will solve no problem and that the US must come back to P5+1 negotiation table and respect its commitments to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action to allow Iranians to benefit from the JCPOA.

Speaking to reporters, Vaezi said US should remedy its failures if it prefers a new way.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif are seeking to use all instruments for lifting sanctions.

He said that Zarif held talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in France aimed at realizing Iran's rights in the nuclear deal and lifting US cruel sanctions.

He added that US return to JCPOA is the precondition for Iran-US talks.

Elaborating on the details of the third step of reducing Iran nuclear-related commitments, Vaezi said if Tehran sees no progress it will definitely implement the third step.   

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iranian official said an Iranian economic delegation will visit France next week.

