Japan seeking de-escalation in Persian Gulf

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is to discuss security of the Middle East and the Strait of Hormuz with Japanese officials, the media said.

It also referred to Zarif's meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in which they discussed issues related to US coalition in the Persian Gulf.

The US requested Japan to join this coalition but Tokyo decided to try for reducing the tensions, instead, the media noted.

'Yomiuri Shimbun' said that the Japanese government expressed hope for holding meeting between Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of the upcoming UNGA meeting.

In line with Iranophobia policies, the US administration is seeking to create a coalition in the Persian Gulf which will increase tensions in the region more than ever.

Many countries, including Japan, Germany, France and Spain have so far opposed joining the coalition.

Zarif arrived in Tokyo on Tuesday to meet with Japanese officials.

Prior to Japan, Zarif discussed bilateral, regional and international issues with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

He is to leave Tokyo for Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Wednesday.

China and Japan are Iran's economic partners and traditional buyers of Iranian oil.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish