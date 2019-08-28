Iran appreciates Japan's support for JCPOA

Majlis member Assadollah Abbasi and the delegation accompanying him to Japan said in a meeting with Speaker of Japanese House of Representatives Tadamori Ōshima that expansion of ties between the two countries is of great importance and that Iran-Japan Friendship Group has an important role in this respect.

Abbasi said that Japan's Prime Minister Abe Shinzo visit to Tehran and Speaker of Iran's Majlis Ali Larijani's visit to Tokyo were turning points in the political and parliamentary relations between the two countries.

Abbasi called for enhanced cooperation and interactions between Tehran and Tokyo to help better understanding about situation of one another.

Criticizing the United States disloyalty to its commitments to the JCPOA and misconduct in the international arena, he said that Iran appreciates Japan's support for the deal and awaits practical steps to thwart the US unlawful sanctions.

He added that Iran and Japan can cooperate on mutual, regional, and international ties, as well as peace and stability in the Middle East and fighting terrorism and monitoring implementation of international agreements.

Oshima said in the meeting that the ties between Iran and Japan are of great significance and supported the expansion of friendly relations.

Providing the security of the world is not possible without cooperation, diplomacy, and political negotiations.

Regarding mutual ties, Oshima said that the expansion of ties, especially in the field of agriculture, is very important.

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish