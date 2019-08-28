Zarif: Iran seeking no rise in tensions

Iran is not seeking heightened tension but every country should be able to enjoy its rights under international law, Japan's Kyodo quoted Zarif as saying at the beginning of his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Yokohama port city, south of Tokyo.

"As our president has said, we are not at all seeking heightened tensions," Zarif said, speaking through a translator, according to Kyodo news agency.

"We believe every country should enjoy its rights under international law."

Abe said that Japanese government always supports de-escalation in the Persian Gulf, and will continue its diplomatic way in line with the issue.

Despite the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 requiring to lift the international sanctions, ’US President Donald Trump reinstated unilateral sanctions on Tehran on November 5, 2018, and imposed as he claimed the “highest level” of economic bans on the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Iranian foreign minister arrived in Japan on Tuesday to hold talks with Japanese officials on important international and regional questions.

Japan and China are traditional customers of Iran's oil and also the country's economic partners.

To continue his Asian tour, Zarif is to travel to Malaysia later in the day.

